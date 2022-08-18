Home Nation

'BJP least bothered': Baghel slams Centre over rising prices, GST on daily use items

Baghel also said inflation is rising continuously and GST imposed on essential products is contributing to it.

Published: 18th August 2022 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday attacked the Centre over inflation, saying GST on essential items has put more pressure on the common person already reeling under rising prices.

Baghel, who arrived here to attend a meeting at the AICC headquarters to decide the roadmap for the party's protest against the government over rising prices, said inflation is rising continuously and GST imposed on essential products is contributing to it.

"Inflation is increasing as GST is added to essential items.

It has put a pressure on the common person who is already reeling under inflation," he told reporters here.

The central government has also levied GST on milk products, increasing its prices, he said.

They are also cancelling trains which was not done earlier by any government, he alleged.

"Moreover, the central government is least bothered in providing relief to citizens from this inflation. We are protesting against this," Baghel added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel GST Congress BJP Inflation PM Modi
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp