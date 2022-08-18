Home Nation

Criminal gives police the slip, lynched by mob in Assam

Gerejai was wanted in a number of cases registered against him across police stations. So, when some people spotted him at Dhakuakhana in the district on Thursday, they thrashed him.

Published: 18th August 2022 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

lynching, mob lynching

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A dreaded criminal was lynched by a mob in Assam's Lakhimpur district on Thursday.

The deceased, Gerejai alias Raju Baruah, and two other criminals had escaped from police custody on August 16 when they were being produced in the court of a sub-divisional judicial magistrate.

Gerejai was wanted in a number of cases registered against him across police stations. So, when some people spotted him at Dhakuakhana in the district on Thursday, they thrashed him.

Later, the police rescued him and admitted him to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries soon after.

The deceased was accused of committing crimes, including rape and murder. According to reports, this was the second time that he had escaped from police custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp