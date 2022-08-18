Criminal gives police the slip, lynched by mob in Assam

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A dreaded criminal was lynched by a mob in Assam's Lakhimpur district on Thursday.

The deceased, Gerejai alias Raju Baruah, and two other criminals had escaped from police custody on August 16 when they were being produced in the court of a sub-divisional judicial magistrate.

Gerejai was wanted in a number of cases registered against him across police stations. So, when some people spotted him at Dhakuakhana in the district on Thursday, they thrashed him.

Later, the police rescued him and admitted him to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries soon after.

The deceased was accused of committing crimes, including rape and murder. According to reports, this was the second time that he had escaped from police custody.

