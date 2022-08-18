Dehradun Diary: Uttarakhand scientist part of NASA Moon program

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

Dhami undoes Rawat’s dharna with a dialogue

Uttarakhand’s politics is also peculiar like the weather here. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who planned to sit on a dharna outside Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s residence, reverted from his plan after the two sat for talks. Alleging a conspiracy to sideline the local leadership in the garb of delimitation in forthcoming Haridwar panchayat polls, the Rawat appealed to Dhami to rectify the error. It may be recalled that despite his poll loss, his daughter Anupma Rawat managed to secure a seat in the Vidhan Sabha. Coming out after his meeting with Dhami, Rawat surmised that there may be order soon but also warned of an agitation if it was otherwise.

U’khand scientist part of NASA Moon program

Scientist Amit Pandey (in pic) is set to make Uttarakhand proud after becoming a part of NASA’s New Moon Program “Artemis”. On NASA’s effort to set foot on the moon again, Pandey said, “In the 60s, America launched the Apollo program, in which astronaut Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon. In the same way, NASA is launching the Moon Program again, with plans to house astronauts on the moon and to execute long-term projects.” His uncle Shekhar Tripathi, a superintending engineer in UPCL, said his nephew also gives free tuition to children from across the globe. No doubt, Devbhoomi’s proud son will leave a mark on the moon.

Crippling de-addiction centres of the state

The state police have revealed that close to 15,000 cases of drug addiction in the capital Dehradun. Based on data and studies, the police have assumed that one in 110 people is addicted to drugs. The chairman of Indian Institute of Psychometric Counselling, Dr Mukul Sharma has on the other hand revealed some shocking facts on the drug addiction rehabilitation institutions in the state. “There are 138 rehabilitation centres in the capital, of which over 80 per cent were booked under different acts by the police for various discrepancies.” The state stares at the crippling de-addiction centres even as the addiction threat looms large.

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand narendrasethi@ newindianexpress.com

