Home Nation

Dehradun Diary: Uttarakhand scientist part of NASA Moon program

Pandey's uncle, a superintending engineer in UPCL, said his nephew also gives free tuition to children from across the globe. 

Published: 18th August 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Scientist Amit Pandey

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

Dhami undoes Rawat’s dharna with a dialogue 
Uttarakhand’s politics is also peculiar like the weather here. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who planned to sit on a dharna outside Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s residence, reverted from his plan after the two sat for talks. Alleging a conspiracy to sideline the local leadership in the garb of delimitation in forthcoming Haridwar panchayat polls, the Rawat appealed to Dhami to rectify the error. It may be recalled that despite his poll loss, his daughter Anupma Rawat managed to secure a seat in the Vidhan Sabha. Coming out after his meeting with Dhami, Rawat surmised that there may be order soon but also warned of an agitation if it was otherwise.

U’khand scientist part of NASA Moon program
Scientist Amit Pandey (in pic) is set to make Uttarakhand proud after becoming a part of NASA’s New Moon Program “Artemis”. On NASA’s effort to set foot on the moon again, Pandey said, “In the 60s, America launched the Apollo program, in which astronaut Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon. In the same way, NASA is launching the Moon Program again, with plans to house astronauts on the moon and to execute long-term projects.” His uncle Shekhar Tripathi, a superintending engineer in UPCL, said his nephew also gives free tuition to children from across the globe. No doubt, Devbhoomi’s proud son will leave a mark on the moon.

Crippling de-addiction centres of the state 
The state police have revealed that close to 15,000 cases of drug addiction in the capital Dehradun. Based on data and studies, the police have assumed that one in 110 people is addicted to drugs. The chairman of Indian Institute of Psychometric Counselling, Dr Mukul Sharma has on the other hand revealed some shocking facts on the drug addiction rehabilitation institutions in the state. “There are 138 rehabilitation centres in the capital, of which over 80 per cent were booked under different acts by the police for various discrepancies.” The state stares at the crippling de-addiction centres  even as the addiction threat looms large. 

Narendra sethi
Our correspondent in Uttarakhand narendrasethi@ newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp