Home Nation

Delivery outside UP hospital: Yogi government dismisses nurse, orders action against doctor

On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted a video of a woman delivering a child outside the district's women's hospital.

Published: 18th August 2022 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

PILIBHIT: The district administration here has terminated the service of a nurse and ordered departmental action against a doctor, two days after a woman delivered a child outside a government hospital.

On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted a video of a woman delivering a child outside the district's women's hospital.

"A woman forced to deliver in the open outside the district's women hospital under the BJP rule. How can we celebrate Amrit Mahotsav," he had tweeted.

Pilibhit's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Alok Sharma told PTI that a probe in connection with the incident has been initiated.

"An adhoc staff nurse, Ruby, was found guilty of dereliction of duty. Following this, her service was terminated, " the CMO said.

District Magistrate Pulkit Khare has ordered an "adverse entry" in the service record of Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital Anita Chaurasia over the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pregnancy Medical Negligence
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp