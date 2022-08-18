Home Nation

Farmers begin 75-hour stir in Lakhimpur Kheri seeking sacking of Union Minister Ajai Mishra Teni

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh arrived in Lakhimpur Kheri in cars and buses.

Published: 18th August 2022 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Protesting farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo| Twitter/ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Scores of farmers associated with 31 farmers’ organisations including Rakesh Tikait-led Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), thronged Lakhimpur Kheri once again to lodge a 75-hour protest under the aegis of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) at Rajapur Krishi Mandi seeking dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajai Mishra Teni.

"Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, national organisation secretary Bhudev Sharma and some other prominent leaders arrived in Kheri on Wednesday for the dharna," the district president of BKU-Tikait), the local convener of the agitation, Dilbagh Singh Sandhu, said while talking to media persons.

Social activist Medha Patkar has also reached the site. The main demands of the farmers include the withdrawal of cases against farmers in connection with the year-long protests against the Centre's three farm laws which were rolled back in 2021; a law on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the withdrawal of the Electricity Bill 2022.

The farmers are also seeking justice for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 last year through the dismissal of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’. “Larger agitations by farmers cannot not be avoided because of the anti-farmer policies of the government,” Tikait said. He added farmers must be ready to safeguard their agriculture.

A total of eight persons including four farmers and a journalist had lost their lives in the violence which had rocked the district last year during a protest by the farmers against the three contentious farm laws.

Four farmers were allegedly mowed down by a SUV Thar Mahindra owned by Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra. Ashish is the key accused in the case and was allegedly present in the SUV when the incident took place. Ashish has been named as the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. He is lodged in Lakhimpur Kheri district jail.

The protesting farmers are also demanding release of four farmers in jail in connection with lynching of three BJP workers in the aftermath of mowing of four farmers on the fateful day.

Last month, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court rejected the bail plea of Ashish Mishra in connection with the case.

