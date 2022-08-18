Home Nation

Film producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala claims wife has illegally kept kids in Pakistan; HC seeks Centre's response

A division bench headed by Justice Nitin Jamdar issued a notice to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and posted the matter for further hearing on August 29.

Published: 18th August 2022 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

OCTOBER: Bombay High Court begins hearing in case; arguments continue for three days.

Bombay High Court. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday sought the Union government's response to a petition filed by film producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala claiming that his two minor children have been illegally detained in Pakistan by his wife.

A division bench headed by Justice Nitin Jamdar issued a notice to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and posted the matter for further hearing on August 29.

Nadiadwala, 49, in his petition sought direction to the Indian government to facilitate safe return of his nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter from Pakistan.

His wife too was being held in the neighbouring country by her influential family and the government should ensure her return too, it said.

The petition, filed through senior advocate Beni Chatterji, said Nadiadwala approached the concerned authorities over the issue but did not receive any response.

The Indian government has failed to discharge its duty to protect and bring back his two children who are Indian citizens, the plea alleged.

The visiting visa granted to his children by the Pakistani authorities expired in October 2021 and they were now being detained in that country illegally by his wife Maryam Chaudhary and her family, the petition said.

His wife refused to return to India without providing any plausible reason for deserting him, it claimed.

As per the petition, Nadiadwala married Maryam Chaudhary in April 2012 in Pakistan following which she moved to India and applied for Indian citizenship.

The couple subsequently had two children.

In November 2020, Chaudhary went to Pakistan taking the children along, it said.

In February 2021 she filed a `guardianship petition' before a Lahore court seeking that she be appointed the children's lawful guardian.

The court granted the plea.

She herself might have been brainwashed or coerced into extending her stay in Pakistan, Nadiadwala said.

"The illegal detention of the children in Pakistan is not only in gross derogation of immigration laws of both countries but is also predominantly contrary to the general well-being and upbringing of the children," the petition said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Mushtaq Nadiadwala Ministry of External Affairs
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp