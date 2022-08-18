Home Nation

German delegation discusses 'Challenges in the Indo Pacific'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had in May stressed on the importance of free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific.

Published: 18th August 2022 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

German Delegation with Vice Adm AB Singh. (Photo | Indian Navy)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A delegation of Germany’s Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) foundation led by Mr Jürgen Hardt, Member of German Parliament Bundestag on Thursday visited the Indian Navy’s important Western Naval Command (WNC).

The Indian Navy in its official statement said, “During the visit, Mr Jürgen interacted with Vice Adm Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commander in Chief (FOCinC), WNC and discussed various issues of mutual interest, including challenges in the Indo-Pacific and the global arena.”

“The CinC brought out the Hon’ble PM’s vision of SAGAR and also highlighted the opportunities created by Make in India for global business & industry leaders to collaborate/ invest in Indian growth.” The Navy added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had in May stressed on the importance of free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific. Tension prevails in the South China Sea region as China has been staking a sovereign claim over the South China Sea which has been contested by countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, Brunei, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Co Chairing the sixth round of Inter-Governmental Consultations held in Berlin in May they said jointly, “Both sides underlined the importance of unimpeded commerce and freedom of navigation in accordance with International Law, notably the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, in all maritime domains including in the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea.”

Later, the delegation visited the Naval Heritage Museum and INS Trikand, a frontline warship of the Indian Navy. The four-member German delegation also visited the Naval Dockyard

Indian Navy has two operational commands including the Western naval Command and Eastern Naval Command with the third being the Training Command. Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh has the unique distinction of heading both the operational commands. Prior to taking charge of the Western Naval Command he was heading the Eastern naval Command.  

