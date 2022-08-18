Home Nation

Malaysia to go for LCA Tejas? HAL signs MoU with RMAF, to open office in Kuala Lumpur

HAL had submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), Malaysia, during October 2021 for supply of 18 FLIT LCAs against a global tender issued by RMAF.

Published: 18th August 2022 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh, Tejas

LCA Tejas. (File | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has signed an MoU for establishing an office in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).

The office in Malaysia will help HAL in tapping the new business opportunities for Fighter Lead-in Trainer (FLIT) LCA and other requirements of Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) like Su-30 MKM and Hawk upgrades, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement on Thursday.

"It will reinforce the commitment of India in supporting the Malaysian Defence Forces and industry for sustainable aerospace and defence landscape in Malaysia", it said.

HAL had submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), Malaysia, during October 2021 for supply of 18 FLIT LCAs against a global tender issued by RMAF.

"The final winner of the tender is expected to be declared soon by Malaysian authorities. LCA Tejas stands a fair chance of selection in the bid as it meets all the parameters sought by RMAF," according to HAL.

Further, being one of the largest producers of Russian-origin Su-30 aircraft, HAL said it has the capabilities to extend the required support to RMAF for Su-30 MKM fleet which is facing low serviceability issues due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

HAL can support RMAF for upgrading their Hawk fleet as well.

Other HAL platforms like HTT-40, Do-228, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) have the potential to be inducted by RMAF in future, the statement said "Considering the above factors, HAL's office in Kuala Lumpur will take up market promotion of HAL's range of products and services not only in Malaysia but in the entire South East Asia," HAL said.

The office will also contribute in increasing the serviceability of existing platforms being operated by RMAF and for neighbouring Air Forces in the region, it was stated.

The MoU was signed by GM, LCA, HAL, Ravi K and Major (R) Mohd Husairi Bin Mat Zain of Forte Drus, the official representative of HAL in Malaysia.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, High Commissioner of India in Malaysia, B N Reddy and Additional Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjay Jaju, were among those present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL Fighter Lead-in Trainer Royal Malaysian Air Force LCA Tejas Su-30 MKM
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp