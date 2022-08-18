NCPCR seeks action against AAP for inducting minor as party worker

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday sought legal action against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly recruiting an 11-year-old boy as a party worker in Gujarat.

In a letter to the Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP), Ashish Bhatia, the NCPCR said they have received a complaint that Gopal Italia, president of AAP, Gujarat Unit, and Isudan Gadhvi, a leader of AAP, Gujarat, used a minor boy for political gains.

"It is mentioned in the complaint that the minor has been recruited as a worker in the said political party and is being used for protests and child labour for political gains,” NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said in the letter.

“It is further mentioned in the complaint that the minor has been used by the party to influence other people further to join the party," he said.

He said the complainant has also provided various social media links of AAP's official handles with content posted by the minor, proving the contents of the complaint.

The child rights body said that by employing a minor, the party had violated specific provisions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

"The Commission thereby requests your good offices to look into the matter and have a thorough inquiry of the events and take necessary legal action. An Action Taken Report may be submitted to the Commission within three days of receipt of this letter," Kanoongo said.

