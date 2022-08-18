Nitish warns JD(U) woman MLA of action after her outburst against minister Leshi Singh

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday took serious note of JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti's remark against her fellow party MLA Leshi Singh following the latter's induction into the state cabinet, saying action would be taken against her if she did not stop speaking against the minister.

Without concealing her anger against the party MLA Bharti, Nitish said, “I have told party leadership to look into the matter. First, the party will try to counsel her with love but if she still does not mend her ways, action will be taken against her. She is also free to do whatever she wants to do.”

“She (Leshi Singh) was given a post in the state cabinet in 2013, 2014 and 2019. I am shocked over her (Bima Bharti) remarks. She was made a minister in 2014 and 2019. She should not make such type of statements,” CM remarked. He said that he was ready to meet her and listen to her problems to solve them. On Wednesday, Bima Bharti had attacked the five-term MLA Leshi Singh who had been made food and consumer protection minister by saying, “What does the CM see in her?”

“I am perplexed why Leshi Singh is inducted into the state cabinet every time. She is also engaged in various incidents taking place in her area, bringing disrepute to the party. We are not heard as we are from the backward community.” She also threatened to resign from the post of MLA.

On the other hand, Leshi thanked Nitish for making a worker like her a minister. Bharti, wife of a don-turned politician Awadhesh Mandal, was earlier associated with RJD. Her husband's name once spelt a terror in Purnea-Kosi region. Leshi's stepped into politics after the murder of her husband Butan Singh in judicial custody. While Bharti served as minister in 2014 and 2019, Leshi became minister in 2013, 2014 and 2019.

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday took serious note of JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti's remark against her fellow party MLA Leshi Singh following the latter's induction into the state cabinet, saying action would be taken against her if she did not stop speaking against the minister. Without concealing her anger against the party MLA Bharti, Nitish said, “I have told party leadership to look into the matter. First, the party will try to counsel her with love but if she still does not mend her ways, action will be taken against her. She is also free to do whatever she wants to do.” “She (Leshi Singh) was given a post in the state cabinet in 2013, 2014 and 2019. I am shocked over her (Bima Bharti) remarks. She was made a minister in 2014 and 2019. She should not make such type of statements,” CM remarked. He said that he was ready to meet her and listen to her problems to solve them. On Wednesday, Bima Bharti had attacked the five-term MLA Leshi Singh who had been made food and consumer protection minister by saying, “What does the CM see in her?” “I am perplexed why Leshi Singh is inducted into the state cabinet every time. She is also engaged in various incidents taking place in her area, bringing disrepute to the party. We are not heard as we are from the backward community.” She also threatened to resign from the post of MLA. On the other hand, Leshi thanked Nitish for making a worker like her a minister. Bharti, wife of a don-turned politician Awadhesh Mandal, was earlier associated with RJD. Her husband's name once spelt a terror in Purnea-Kosi region. Leshi's stepped into politics after the murder of her husband Butan Singh in judicial custody. While Bharti served as minister in 2014 and 2019, Leshi became minister in 2013, 2014 and 2019.