Home Nation

Non-locals eligible to vote in Assembly elections in J&K; Oppn slams move

"The real aim is to continue ruling J&K with an iron fist to disempower locals,” tweeted PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Published: 18th August 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

Representative Image. (File | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Union Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hirdesh Kumar on Wednesday said non-locals can now vote in the assembly elections in the Union Territory and about 25 lakh new voters are likely to be added to the voter’s list.

"After the abrogation of Article 370, many people who were not enlisted as voters in the erstwhile J&K state are now eligible to vote and can be added to the voter list. As per the provisions of the Representation of the Peoples Act, a person living ordinarily in the UT can avail of the opportunity to get enlisted as a voter in J&K. He has to get enlisted as a voter and the ERO will take a final call on adding him/her in the voter list,” Kumar said. According to Kumar, there is no need for the Permanent Resident Certificate or domicile certificate for voting rights in the J&K UT.

On service voters, he said J&K residents, who work in different states, do have the option to register themselves as service voters. Kashmir-based political parties such as PDP, National Conference, and Peoples Conference slammed the move to give voting rights in J&K Assembly to non-locals.

“GOI’s decision to defer polls in J&K preceded by egregious gerrymandering tilting the balance in BJPs favour & now allowing non-locals to vote is obviously to influence election results. The real aim is to continue ruling J&K with an iron fist to disempower locals,” tweeted PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said, “Is the BJP so insecure about support from genuine voters of J&K that it needs to import temporary voters to win seats? None of these things will help the BJP when the people of J&K are given a chance to exercise their franchise.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections Elections
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp