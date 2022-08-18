Home Nation

Party drug worth Rs 2,000 crore seized in Gujarat

In one of the biggest synthetic drug hauls in the state, the ATS raid at a warehouse called Nectar Chem, located near Moksi village in Savli GIDC,

Published: 18th August 2022 07:51 AM

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Dry drugs and liquid mephedrone, also known as MD or Meow Meow, worth Rs 2,151 crore was seized over the last two days in different raids carried out by Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and Mumbai’s Anti Narcotic Cell near Vadodra and Ankleshwar, respectively.

In one of the biggest synthetic drug hauls in the state, the ATS raid at a warehouse called Nectar Chem, located near Moksi village in Savli GIDC, Vadodara, resulted in the confiscation of about 225 kg of dry mephedrone worth more than Rs 1,125 crore, DSP K K Patel said.

The drug was being made at a factory located at Saykha GIDC in Dahej of Bharuch district and stored at the warehouse in Savli for transportation and distribution to drug traffickers.

“Searches were also conducted at the factory premises in Saykha GIDC,” Patel said, adding that they received information that Mahesh Dhoraji and Dinesh Jamnagar were manufacturing and selling the drug illegally in a factory between Baroda and Anand.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police seized 513 kg mephedrone worth Rs 1,026 crore after a raid at a manufacturing unit in Gujarat’s Ankleshwar.

The owner of the mephedrone manufacturing unit, Giriraj Dixit, is a post-graduate in chemistry, and leads a lavish lifestyle. He owns a huge bungalow in Bharuch. He allegedly has connections with the drug mafia in Mumbai. Police said he and another co-accused had perfected the formula for producing mephedrone through experiments. 

