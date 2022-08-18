Rajasthan Dalit boy death: Gehlot promises fast track trial; minister threatens to withdraw support from Congress government

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that entire nation is hurt by the death of a nine-year-old boy in Jalore.

He said that the accused was arrested immediately after the incident and the matter has been taken up under the Case Officer Scheme so that a fast-track trial can be conducted.

"The entire nation is hurt by the death of a nine-year-old innocent child in Jalore. This matter has been taken up under the Case Officer Scheme so that a fast track trial can be conducted," Gehlot tweeted.

The Chief Minister is on a tour to Gujarat to hold party meetings.

"Met MLA Shri Jignesh Mevani in Ahmedabad and discussed the incident. The whole society is with the family in this grief. Compensation amount under SC-ST Act and assistance amount was given from Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he said.

In addition, on the instructions of the AICC, financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh is being given to the victim's family by the State Congress Committee, Gehlot said.

Any previous cases regarding any job being given to a family member are being examined.

Indra Kumar, a student, was beaten up by a teacher allegedly for touching a drinking water pot in Saraswati Vidya Mandir, the school where he studied, on July 20.

He died during treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad last week.

The accused, Chail Singh, has been arrested.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha said on Wednesday that if the Jalore Dalit boy's family does not get justice, the MLAs who joined the ruling Congress from BSP will not hesitate from withdrawing support to the government.

The minister of state for rural development also said that no incident of crime should be linked to any particular community.

Gudha is one of the six MLAs who won the 2018 assembly elections on a BSP ticket but later joined Congress.

"The truth is that if the government does not take any action (in the Dalit student death case) and that Dalit family does not get justice, then we all will go an extent even if we have to lose our membership," Gudha told reporters here, while talking about withdrawing support to the government.

Meanwhile, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was detained at the Jodhpur airport for over three hours Wednesday while on his way to Jalore to meet the family.

Police said he was allowed to leave the airport at around 7.30 pm after he assured them he would not go to Jalore, around 150 km from the airport.

However, as he came out of the airport, Aazad told reporters, "I will not return without meeting."

The boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13.

Aazad came from Delhi in a flight, accompanied by another person.

The Dalit leader detained the airport.

"After talks, he assured that he will not be going to Jalore following which he was allowed to leave by road," Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrita Duhan said.

Another police official said he was adamant to meet the family in Jalore but he was not allowed because his visit could have created a law and order issue there.

"He was eventually convinced not to visit Jalore. He left the airport by road," the officer said.

He, however, did not share where Aazad went from the airport.

"It is his wish wherever he wants to go, but he is not going to Jalore."

But when a reporter asked him about his plan, Aazad said, "I want to go to meet the family. I want to go alone. But (Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok) Gehlot should tell why I am not being allowed to go there. When the government can go there, the opposition can go there then why cannot his brother go there?"

"I will not return without meeting."

Meanwhile, a Bhim Sena leader Satpal Tanwar met the family in Jalore.

He consoled the family and took details about the incident from the nine-year-old's father and other kin.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village in view of the visit of Bhim Army leaders.

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that entire nation is hurt by the death of a nine-year-old boy in Jalore. He said that the accused was arrested immediately after the incident and the matter has been taken up under the Case Officer Scheme so that a fast-track trial can be conducted. "The entire nation is hurt by the death of a nine-year-old innocent child in Jalore. This matter has been taken up under the Case Officer Scheme so that a fast track trial can be conducted," Gehlot tweeted. The Chief Minister is on a tour to Gujarat to hold party meetings. "Met MLA Shri Jignesh Mevani in Ahmedabad and discussed the incident. The whole society is with the family in this grief. Compensation amount under SC-ST Act and assistance amount was given from Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he said. In addition, on the instructions of the AICC, financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh is being given to the victim's family by the State Congress Committee, Gehlot said. Any previous cases regarding any job being given to a family member are being examined. Indra Kumar, a student, was beaten up by a teacher allegedly for touching a drinking water pot in Saraswati Vidya Mandir, the school where he studied, on July 20. He died during treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad last week. The accused, Chail Singh, has been arrested. Meanwhile, Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha said on Wednesday that if the Jalore Dalit boy's family does not get justice, the MLAs who joined the ruling Congress from BSP will not hesitate from withdrawing support to the government. The minister of state for rural development also said that no incident of crime should be linked to any particular community. Gudha is one of the six MLAs who won the 2018 assembly elections on a BSP ticket but later joined Congress. "The truth is that if the government does not take any action (in the Dalit student death case) and that Dalit family does not get justice, then we all will go an extent even if we have to lose our membership," Gudha told reporters here, while talking about withdrawing support to the government. Meanwhile, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was detained at the Jodhpur airport for over three hours Wednesday while on his way to Jalore to meet the family. Police said he was allowed to leave the airport at around 7.30 pm after he assured them he would not go to Jalore, around 150 km from the airport. However, as he came out of the airport, Aazad told reporters, "I will not return without meeting." The boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13. Aazad came from Delhi in a flight, accompanied by another person. The Dalit leader detained the airport. "After talks, he assured that he will not be going to Jalore following which he was allowed to leave by road," Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrita Duhan said. Another police official said he was adamant to meet the family in Jalore but he was not allowed because his visit could have created a law and order issue there. "He was eventually convinced not to visit Jalore. He left the airport by road," the officer said. He, however, did not share where Aazad went from the airport. "It is his wish wherever he wants to go, but he is not going to Jalore." But when a reporter asked him about his plan, Aazad said, "I want to go to meet the family. I want to go alone. But (Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok) Gehlot should tell why I am not being allowed to go there. When the government can go there, the opposition can go there then why cannot his brother go there?" "I will not return without meeting." Meanwhile, a Bhim Sena leader Satpal Tanwar met the family in Jalore. He consoled the family and took details about the incident from the nine-year-old's father and other kin. Additional police force has been deployed in the village in view of the visit of Bhim Army leaders.