Home Nation

Rift widens as Azad refuses new post as Congress campaign committee chief

He was also nominated to the political affairs committee, to be headed by Tariq Hameed Karra, for the union territories.

Published: 18th August 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo | PTI)

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress is baffled over Ghulam Nabi Azad’s refusal to accept the position of the chairman of the 11-member campaign committee for Jammu and Kashmir, which was offered to him on Tuesday. He was also nominated to the political affairs committee, to be headed by Tariq Hameed Karra, for the union territories.

According to party functionaries, Karra’s appointment as the chairman of the panel upset Azad, especially since he was expecting that the party will nominate him as the chief ministerial candidate in the UT. A party leader said perhaps Azad was not consulted on the appointments or informed about it in advance. He added that Karra is junior to him and only a permanent invitee in the Congress Working Committee while Azad is a full-member.

However, a CWC member said Azad was kept in the loop and most names approved by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi were recommended by him. 

“Azad has been attending the party meetings held on Jammu and Kashmir. He has even recommended the names for appointments in the panels. Vikar Rasool Wani has been made president. Wani was on the top of the list of four names given to Sonia Gandhi. Maybe Azad wanted full-fledged control,” said the leader.     

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghulam Nabi Azad congress Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp