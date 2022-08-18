Home Nation

SC refuses to stay Delhi HC verdict on lodging of rape FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

In 2018, a Delhi-based woman moved the lower court seeking the registration of an FIR against Hussain on her allegation of rape.

Published: 18th August 2022 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday refused to stay the operation of the Delhi High Court order which paved the way for the registration of an FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on a woman's complaint alleging rape.

The top court, however, agreed to list next week the appeal of Hussain against the High Court verdict in the case.

The High Court, on August 17, dismissed Hussain's plea challenging a trial court order directing the Delhi Police to register an FIR against him, saying there was no perversity in the 2018 order, and vacated its earlier interim order staying the operation.

"Now if the FIR is registered then my SLP becomes infructuous," said the counsel of the BJP leader to the bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana.

"I have an unblemished public life of 30 years and that will be tarnished, My Lords," lawyer Mohit Paul said and sought an interim stay on the operation of the high court's verdict besides seeking early listing of the petition for hearing.

"Will list the petition next week," the bench, which also comprised justices Hima Kohli and C T Ravikumar, said.

It however refused to grant an interim stay on the operation of the verdict.

The high court in its order on Wednesday said "There is no merit in the present petition. The petition is dismissed. The interim orders stand vacated. The FIR be registered forthwith. The investigations will be completed and a detailed report under Section 173 Cr.P.C.be submitted before the learned MM (metropolitan magistrate) within three months."

The high court also said that while reference is made in the police status report to the recording of the statement of the prosecutrix on four occasions, there was no explanation as to why the FIR was not lodged.

"The FIR only puts the machinery into operation. It is a foundation for the investigation of the offence complained of. It is only after investigations that the police can come to the conclusion whether or not an offence had been committed and if so by whom. In the present case, there seems to be a complete reluctance on the part of the police to even register an FIR," said the high court.

In 2018, a Delhi-based woman moved the lower court seeking the registration of an FIR against Hussain on her allegation of rape.

A magisterial court had on July 7, 2018, ordered the registration of an FIR against Hussain, saying a cognizable offence was made out in the complaint of the woman.

This was challenged by the BJP leader before a sessions court which dismissed his plea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Shahnawaz Hussain rape complaint
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp