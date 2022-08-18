Home Nation

Six-year-old dies after glass-coated kite string cuts his throat in Ludhiana

Published: 18th August 2022 08:35 PM

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Online Desk

A six-year-old boy died after a stray glass-coated kite string cut his throat at Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The boy Daksh Giri was standing on the scooter on Tuesday, wedged between the steering unit and his father, when they drove into a plastic kite string coated with powdered glass. The string became wrapped around his neck, cutting his throat. Daksh died later in hospital, The Guardian reports.

According to The Tribune, the boy's father Dhruv Giri, who is car mechanic, said that he along with his son Daksh and wife, had gone to Dugri for some work on scooter. While returning home, a stray kite string got tangled around the throat of his son on Gill bridge.

His son suffered serious wounds on his throat. He was immediately taken to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The boy's father said string had also rendered injuries on his neck as well but he, fortunately, escaped with minor bruises.

SHO, Sadar station, Inspector Gurpreet Singh said a case was registered against the unknown persons and further probe was on.

Earlier this month, a 32-year-old Zomato delivery executive died in a road accident after a Chinese manjha (kite string) got stuck in the paddle of his motorcycle near the Tughlakabad metro station in South West Delhi.

At least 3 similar cases were reported in Delhi last month.

