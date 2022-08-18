Home Nation

TET row: HC recalls order asking Trinamool leader's daughter, five others to appear before it

Sukanya along with five others, said to be close to the TMC leader, were on Wednesday asked by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to be personally present before his court, which they complied with.

Published: 18th August 2022 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal after his arrest by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case, at Bolpur in Birbhum district of Bengal (Photo | PTI )

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday recalled its order directing arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal and five others to appear before it in connection with the allegation that they were given jobs as primary teachers without having qualified Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET).

At the beginning of the hearing in the packed courtroom, Justice Gangopadhyay said that the supplementary affidavit of the petitioner, on the basis of which Wednesday's order was passed, cannot be used in the proceedings.

The court said that the petitioner may, however, refer to the averments in other proceedings.

Justice Gangopadhyay recalled the order that directed Sukanya Mondal and five others to be present in the court personally with their TET certificates and appointment letter as a primary school teacher.

The further appearance of all six persons who were present in the court on Thursday was dispensed with by Justice Gangopadhyay.

It had been alleged in a supplementary affidavit by the petitioner that none of the six persons who got appointments as teachers in West Bengal government-aided schools were TET qualified.

At the beginning of the hearing on Thursday, Justice Gangopadhyay, in a verbal direction, allowed videography by journalists, but said that no live streaming in social media can be done.

Senior lawyers claimed that there was no precedence of allowing videography by journalists at the high court.

Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the CBI last week in a case related to the smuggling of cattle.

