Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs get interim bail in cash seizure case

The Court has also directed them to furnish bail bond of Rs 1 lakh each. Meanwhile, the court ordered to transfer the case to the MP-MLA court for conducting the trial.

Published: 18th August 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to all five persons, including three suspended Congress MLAs  Irfan Ansari, Naman Bixal Kongari and Rajesh Kachhap arrested by West Bengal Police on July 30 in connection with a cash seizure case. While granting bail, the double bench of the Calcutta High Court also directed them not to leave Kolkata for the next three months and asked them to ensure that they appear before the investigative officer of the case every week.

The Court has also directed them to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh each. Meanwhile, the court ordered to transfer the case to the MP-MLA court for conducting the trial. The three MLAs were arrested by West Bengal Police on July 30 along with Rs 49 lakh cash, allegedly for their involvement in a hatching a conspiracy to topple Hemant Soren's Government in Jharkhand.

A day after the three Congress MLAs were nabbed by the police with cash in their vehicle, Bormo MLA Kumar Jaimangal lodged an FIR against them for making attempts to topple Hemant Soren's Government in Jharkhand which came into power with a thumping majority.

Jaimangal in his FIR also alleged that he was also offered gratification along with a definite ministerial berth to topple the present alliance government of JMM, Congress and RJD. Jaimangal further alleged that the MLAs were offered `10 crore each for switching sides.

