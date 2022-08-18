Home Nation

UP Woman chops off boyfriend's genitals after he tried to rape her daughter: Reports

According to the Station House Officer of the Lakhimpur police station, the boyfriend has been booked for rape under the POCSO act. 

Published: 18th August 2022 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 09:42 PM

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault
By Online Desk

A mother reportedly chopped off her boyfriend's genitals with a kitchen knife to 'teach him a lesson' after he attempted to rape her daughter.

The 36-year-old mother came home just in time to catch her 32-year-old beau in the act against her daughter, 14, in the Mahevaganj area of Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh state, one hundred miles east of New Delhi on Wednesday, the Daily Mail reports quoting the Times of India.

She had been living with him for the previous two years since separating from her alcoholic husband. 

"I was working in the farm when the incident took place," the mother was quoted as saying by the report. 

"Fortunately I returned home in the nick of time and caught him red-handed," she said.

She explained how her panicked boyfriend even tried to attack her as she fought to protect her daughter from him.

"So I brought a knife from the kitchen and chopped off his private parts to teach him a lesson,' she declared. 'I have no regrets for what I did." 

According to the Station House Officer of the Lakhimpur police station, the boyfriend has been booked for rape under the POCSO act. 

The SHO also said that the condition of the accused is critical and may be moved to Lucknow for further treatment. 

It is unclear if the mother will face any charges. 

