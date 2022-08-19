Home Nation

China, India maintain 'smooth' communication over border issue: Chinese Foreign Ministry

The 15th round China-India Corps Commander-Level Meeting was held on March 11 this year.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying (File Photo| AP)

By ANI

BEIJING: China and India maintained smooth communication over the border standoff and the dialogue is effective, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

This comment comes in the wake of the 16th round India- China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side last month.

"China and India maintain smooth communication over the boundary question. And our dialogue is effective," the Chinese foreign ministry said in response to a question over disengagement at the border on the remaining friction points.

Building on the progress made at the last meeting on March 11, 2022, in the 16th round India- China Corps Commander Level Meeting, the two sides continued discussions for the resolution of the relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector in a constructive and forward-looking manner.

They had a frank and in-depth exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

The two sides reaffirmed that the resolution of the remaining issues would help in the restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations.

In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector. The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

The 15th round China-India Corps Commander-Level Meeting was held on March 11 this year. During the meeting, the two sides carried forward their discussions from the previous round held on January 12 this year for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.

They had a detailed exchange of views in keeping with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

They reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and facilitate progress in bilateral relations.

The two sides also agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector in the interim. They agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020 over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

The talks have led to disengagement from some areas including the North and South Banks of Pangong Tso and Galwan but some friction points remain. 

