German delegates, Navy officials talk Indo-Pacific

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A delegation of Germany’s Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) foundation led by Jürgen Hardt, Member of German Parliament Bundestag on Thursday visited the Indian Navy’s important Western naval Command (WNC).

The Indian Navy in its official statement said, “During the visit, Jürgen interacted with Vice Adm Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commander in Chief (FOCinC), WNC and discussed various issues of mutual interest, including challenges in the Indo-Pacific and the global arena.”

“The CinC brought out the Hon’ble PM’s vision of SAGAR and also highlighted the opportunities created by Make in India for global business & industry leaders to collaborate/ invest in Indian growth,” the Navy added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had in May stressed on the importance of free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Tension prevails in the South China Sea region as China has been staking a sovereign claim over the South China Sea which has been contested by countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, Brunei, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Later, the delegation visited the Naval Heritage Museum and INS Trikand, a frontline warship of the Indian Navy. The four member German delegation also visited the Naval Dockyard.

