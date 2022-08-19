Home Nation

India, China to take part in Vostok army drill; Pak troops to tour India

“China has confirmed that their troops will take part in the Vostok 2022 military exercises.

Published: 19th August 2022 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

India China flag

Visual of Indian and Chinese flag used for representational purposes. (File | AFP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In what can best be described as a diplomatic mashup, India later this month is going to attend the Vostok 2022 military exercises in Russia where Chinese Liberation Army is also likely to take part. Meanwhile, Pakistan will attend a security drill in India in October.

“China has confirmed that their troops will take part in the Vostok 2022 military exercises. India’s 75-member contingent is ready and once the dates are confirmed they too will head to Vladivostok,’’ say sources.

The Vostok drills are due to start at the end of the month (tentatively between August 30 and September 5), and will include Belarus, Mongolia and Tajikstan. India hasn’t officially stated when the troops will leave. In 2021, India took part in the Zapad drills in Russia which included 17 countries, including China and Pakistan. Zapad means “West” in Russian. It was a military exercise conducted on Russia’s Western borders to showcase their strategic capabilities and practice operational maneuvers.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the Vostok 2022 exercise will be held under the command of the chief of Russia’s general staff, Valery Gerasimov, at 13 training grounds of the Eastern Military District.
Even though India is taking part in these drills, the military standoff continues due to the built up around Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“Asian century will happen when China and India come together. At the moment, the relationship is going through an extremely difficult phase after what China did at the border,’’ said External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, while addressing the Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok on Thursday .

Meanwhile, Pakistan has confirmed that it will attend the international counter-terrorism exercises in India (around October) under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The counter terrorism exercises are likely to be held around October in Manesar, Haryana.

At the weekly briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar confirmed Pakistan’s participation. He is reported to have said that there will be exercises under the ambit of SCO RATS (Regional Anti Terrorism Structure). India is chairing SCO RATS this year. Pakistan and India are part of the regional body that also includes China, Russia and Central Asian Republics (CARs).

Pak Army to take be part of SCO drill in Haryana
Pakistan has confirmed that it will attend the international counter-terrorism exercises in India (around October) under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The counter terrorism exercises are likely to be held around October in Manesar, Haryana

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India China
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp