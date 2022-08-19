Mamata asks ministers to avoid beacon lights

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: In a move to redeem the Trinamool Congress party’s image damaged by the arrest of two veteran leaders, CM Mamata Banerjee has asked all ministers to avoid beacon lights atop their vehicles and police pilot cars while travelling.

A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee until August 31 in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case.

On the other hand, another party strongman Anubrata Mondal is in CBI custody until Aug 20 in a cattle smuggling case. “Given the way BJP is out to malign our party, we will have to be careful. No minister should use red beacons on their vehicle and pilot cars even when they are going to or coming from districts,’’ Mamata reportedly said in a cabinet meeting on Thursday. She said the party’s clean image was her priority.

“The recovery of cash amounting to Rs 49.8 crore from two apartments owned by Chatterjee’s aide and the visuals of the haul have led people to question us. It has damaged our party image and the CM’s assertion portraying the TMC as a symbol of honesty,” said a senior party leader. Chatterjee and his aide Arpita were produced in a Kolkata court on Thursday and the magistrate rejected their bail plea, remanding them in judicial custody for 14 days.

Asked about his involvement in the alleged scam, Chatterjee, while leaving the court, said, “No one will be spared.’’ Chatterjee’s comment is said to be significant as it pointed towards the involvement of more people in the party in the alleged scam. “It appears Chatterjee, a former education minister, has started responding to allegations against him during the interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate officials,’’ said another TMC leader.

While Chatterjee was removed from Mamata’s cabinet and suspended from the party, the Bengal chief minister decided to stand with Mondal, who is known for his organisational skills. Lambasting the BJP-led Centre, Mamata accused the CBI of going on a rampage at Mondal’s house on the day of his arrest and raised questions about his culpability.

HC extends Partha’s judicial remand

Kolkata: A special court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide, Arpita Mukherjee, by 14 days. The two were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a school recruitment scam on July 23 Judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu rejected a bail plea of Partha, and granted 14 days’ judicial remand of the two on a prayer by the ED till Aug. 31.

KOLKATA: In a move to redeem the Trinamool Congress party’s image damaged by the arrest of two veteran leaders, CM Mamata Banerjee has asked all ministers to avoid beacon lights atop their vehicles and police pilot cars while travelling. A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee until August 31 in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case. On the other hand, another party strongman Anubrata Mondal is in CBI custody until Aug 20 in a cattle smuggling case. “Given the way BJP is out to malign our party, we will have to be careful. No minister should use red beacons on their vehicle and pilot cars even when they are going to or coming from districts,’’ Mamata reportedly said in a cabinet meeting on Thursday. She said the party’s clean image was her priority. “The recovery of cash amounting to Rs 49.8 crore from two apartments owned by Chatterjee’s aide and the visuals of the haul have led people to question us. It has damaged our party image and the CM’s assertion portraying the TMC as a symbol of honesty,” said a senior party leader. Chatterjee and his aide Arpita were produced in a Kolkata court on Thursday and the magistrate rejected their bail plea, remanding them in judicial custody for 14 days. Asked about his involvement in the alleged scam, Chatterjee, while leaving the court, said, “No one will be spared.’’ Chatterjee’s comment is said to be significant as it pointed towards the involvement of more people in the party in the alleged scam. “It appears Chatterjee, a former education minister, has started responding to allegations against him during the interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate officials,’’ said another TMC leader. While Chatterjee was removed from Mamata’s cabinet and suspended from the party, the Bengal chief minister decided to stand with Mondal, who is known for his organisational skills. Lambasting the BJP-led Centre, Mamata accused the CBI of going on a rampage at Mondal’s house on the day of his arrest and raised questions about his culpability. HC extends Partha’s judicial remand Kolkata: A special court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide, Arpita Mukherjee, by 14 days. The two were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a school recruitment scam on July 23 Judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu rejected a bail plea of Partha, and granted 14 days’ judicial remand of the two on a prayer by the ED till Aug. 31.