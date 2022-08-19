Home Nation

Masked criminals, posing as CBI sleuths, rob Bank of India branch at gunpoint in Jamshedpur

“When objected, the masked criminals took out their guns and forced everyone to sit on the floor,” said a customer Prasenjit Kumar.

Published: 19th August 2022 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In a daredevil act, daylight robbery took place at Dimna Chowk Branch of Bank of India in Jamshedpur, where masked criminals posing as CBI officers asked people to deposit their mobile phones and looted the bank on gunpoint taking away nearly Rs 35 lakh along with them. The robbers entered the bank at around 11 am as common people and looted the cash in the name of the CBI raid and ran away locking others inside the bank.

People inside the bank could not understand whether it is really a raid or the bank is being looted despite the fact that the bank manager was also there. “As soon as I entered into the ban, one person standing beside me asked to submit my mobile phone. When we objected, he told us that a raid is being conducted by CBI, further saying that it will be returned back after the raid gets completed,” said an eyewitness Prasenjeet Kumar. When the number of people increased inside the bank, they asked everyone to sit down on the floor, he added.

“When objected, the masked criminals took out their guns and forced everyone to sit on the floor,” said a customer Prasenjit Kumar. They were a total of four in number, he added. Prasenjeet informed that the criminals executed the robbery in such alacrity that none of the bank officials could do anything to alert the police. The management of the branch had informed the police only after the robbers had fled the
spot. 

Another eyewitness said that they also threatened to open fire on them if they did not sit silently. “As we opposed, they threatened to open fire. Then we realized that something was wrong. Later, we saw them leaving with cash inside their bag. Before leaving, they locked the main gate and dropped all mobile phones there,” said another eyewitness Sonu.

Meanwhile, Police is not trying to identify the perpetrators by scanning the CCTV footage obtained from there. “Some of the masked criminals have looted the Ulidih branch of Bank of India in Jamshedpur. They took everyone’s mobile phone in their possession and locked people inside the bank from outside and ran away with nearly 35 lakh cash with them,” said Jamshedpur SSP Prabhat Kumar. CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the criminals, he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bank Robbery CBI Gunpoint
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp