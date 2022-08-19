NIA raids 4 districts in weapons drop case  

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with dropping of arms and ammunition through drones from Pakistan at International Border (IB). The NIA sleuths assisted by J&K policemen and paramilitary CRPF men conducted raid and searches at the residence of Faisal Muneer in Jammu.

Faisal was among three persons arrested by police last month for receiving weapons dropped through drones at IB by the Pakistani drones. The NIA sleuths also conducted raids in multiple locations in the mountainous district of Doda and border districts of Kathua and Samba. The security officials said after finding it difficult to push militants and weapons into Jammu and Kashmir through the Line of Control (LoC) or IB, the Pakistani is now using drones to drop arms and ammunition near the IB in J&K.

There have been many instances when the arms consignment dropped from drones were detected and recovered. Many drones were shot down by the security force personnel and weapons and drugs were recovered from these drones.

The NIA raids came a day after police recovered a consignment of arms including 1 AK rifle with magazine and 40 rounds, one pistol star with 2 magazines and 10 9 mm pistol rounds and 2 small Chinese grenades dropped from a Pakistani drone at Toph village of Arnia district near IB in Jammu region. Police said the recovery was made on disclosure of an arrested Pakistani militant Mohammad Ali Hussain alias Qasim.

Accused in the dock

The NIA sleuths assisted by J&K policemen and paramilitary CRPF men conducted raid and searches at the residence of Faisal Muneer in Jammu. Faisal was among three persons arrested by police last month for receiving weapons dropped through drones

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with dropping of arms and ammunition through drones from Pakistan at International Border (IB). The NIA sleuths assisted by J&K policemen and paramilitary CRPF men conducted raid and searches at the residence of Faisal Muneer in Jammu. Faisal was among three persons arrested by police last month for receiving weapons dropped through drones at IB by the Pakistani drones. The NIA sleuths also conducted raids in multiple locations in the mountainous district of Doda and border districts of Kathua and Samba. The security officials said after finding it difficult to push militants and weapons into Jammu and Kashmir through the Line of Control (LoC) or IB, the Pakistani is now using drones to drop arms and ammunition near the IB in J&K. There have been many instances when the arms consignment dropped from drones were detected and recovered. Many drones were shot down by the security force personnel and weapons and drugs were recovered from these drones. The NIA raids came a day after police recovered a consignment of arms including 1 AK rifle with magazine and 40 rounds, one pistol star with 2 magazines and 10 9 mm pistol rounds and 2 small Chinese grenades dropped from a Pakistani drone at Toph village of Arnia district near IB in Jammu region. Police said the recovery was made on disclosure of an arrested Pakistani militant Mohammad Ali Hussain alias Qasim. Accused in the dock The NIA sleuths assisted by J&K policemen and paramilitary CRPF men conducted raid and searches at the residence of Faisal Muneer in Jammu. Faisal was among three persons arrested by police last month for receiving weapons dropped through drones