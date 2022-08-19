Non-locals will be BJP voters, says Mehbooba

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With all political parties except BJP criticising inclusion of non locals in the voter list in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, National Conference president and Gupkar Alliance chairman Farooq Abdullah has called for an All Party Meeting (APM) on August 22 to evolve a joint strategy against the controversial move. The APM will be held on August 22 at 11 am at Abdullah’s Gupkar residence.

PDP chief and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti while addressing the press conference after the meeting said that now BJP’s 25 lakh voters will be added to the voter list and termed inclusion of non locals in voter list as the last “nail in the coffin of electoral democracy here”.

“The system of democracy in J&K is being suppressed by the central government as new experiments are being done by BJP here for their interest,” she said adding, “BJP is trying to destroy J&K but we should unite and save our territory”.

NC leader Tanvir Sadiq termed the move to allow non locals to vote in J&K Assembly polls as “clear-cut de-franchising” of the people of J&K.

