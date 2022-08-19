Railways warns Punjab government on bridge safety

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Rampant illegal mining in Punjab has prompted the Railway Ministry to caution the state government against the danger of rail bridges caving in. The ministry wants the state government to check mining activities around these bridges.

Sources said the railways’ warning came in a letter to the state government, which said there was a safety threat to railway bridges that link Punjab to Himachal Pradesh and J&K due to illegal mining. The letter reportedly mentions Pathankot-Jalandhar and Pathankot-Joginder Nagar tracks. The bridge safety on these tracks is of “vital importance”.

The letter also draws attention to a judgment passed by the Himachal Pradesh High Court in 2012. It set up a panel under the deputy commissioners of Kangra and Pathankot to suggest protection measures for Bridge No.32 (Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge).

Sources said due to heavy rain on July 31, a pillar of Bridge No 32 tilted and three more pillars damaged following sand excavation from near the bridge across the river. The railways has attached a technical report and warned that if illegal mining was not checked, the safety of even road bridges was in danger.

Sources said the state government has held out an assurance no mining would be allowed 500 metres upstream and downstream of these bridges.

