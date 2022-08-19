Home Nation

RTO staff couple’s assets 650 per cent over real income

The triple-storeyed house of Jabalpur ARTO Santosh Pal and his RTO office clerk wife Rekha Pal located at Shatabdipuram Colony in Jabalpur, had uninvited guests on Wednesday night.

Published: 19th August 2022 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

income tax raid

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Searches by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) sleuths at the residential premises of an assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) and his regional transport officer (RTO) office clerk wife in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district have led to a palatial house which resembles a 5-star tourist resort.
The triple-storeyed house of Jabalpur ARTO Santosh Pal and his RTO office clerk wife Rekha Pal located at Shatabdipuram Colony in Jabalpur, had uninvited guests on Wednesday night.

The house has a swimming pool, a mini theatre, a conference hall, and a separate high end-office for the RTO staffer couple. The house, according EOW sources, was valued at around Rs 4 crore. The EOW teams from Jabalpur and Sagar districts also raided the couple’s two other houses in Jabalpur. They recovered `16 lakh cash, high-end jewellery, besides two luxury vehicles and documents pertaining to couple’s investments elsewhere.

The search which continued on Thursday as well, also led to disclosure about the couple owning four more houses in Jabalpur city and a farmhouse spread over 1.4 acres in Deekhakheda village of the district.
“We’ve seized several other documents from the premises of the RTO office staffer couple, only after their scrutiny, the actual value of these assets  would be ascertained,” SP-EOW Devendra Singh Rajput said.

As per a statement by the EOW, a case has been filed against the couple under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. “Initial probe suggests that the assets held by the couple could be 650% more than the income generated through their authentic sources,” the EOW statement said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EOW Raid Searches RTO
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp