Shinde declares adventure sport status to Dahi Handi

The dahi-handi is an old and traditional game that youth participates in large numbers, Shinde told the Maharashtra Assembly on the eve of Janmashtami.

Published: 19th August 2022

Students of Kamala Mehta School for Blind form a human pyramid to break the 'dahi handi' during Janmashtami festival celebrations, in Mumbai, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: At a time when India is struggling to retain the World Cup at home and facing a FIFA ban, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday gave adventurer sport status to Dahi Handi and announced Rs 10 lakh insurance cover to ‘Govindas ’.

The Dahi Handi (earthen pots filled with yogurt) is part of the Janmashtami festival where young participants called ‘Govindas’ make a human pyramid to reach the pot hung mid-air, and break it.

The dahi-handi is an old and traditional game that youth participates in large numbers, Shinde told the Maharashtra Assembly on the eve of Janmashtami. “We have decided to give sport status to Dahi Handi. The Govindas who participate in the game will be given Rs 10 lakh insurance cover. The Govindas will also be given priority in state government jobs,” he said. “There will be a pro-league. We will promote it as a regular game rather than the once-in-a-year one during Janmashtami festival,” he said.

Shinde said the prize amount for pro-league would be given by the state government. “In China and Spain, the human pyramid game is included as a part of the regular sport. Therefore, we have also decided to promote our traditional games like Kho Kho and Kabadi in Maharashtra. There will be more competitions and events so that the Govindas can practice, play and have a healthy competition throughout the year,” he added.

Rs 10 lakh insurance cover

In case of the unfortunate death of a participant during the formation of human pyramids, his/her kin would get Rs 10 lakh as compensation from the government.

A player suffering serious injuries will receive I7 lakh, while one with fractures will be paid I5 lakh. The state government will bear the medical treatment cost of ‘Govindas’ in case they suffer injuries. The ‘Govindas’ will become eligible to apply for govt jobs under the sports quota.

