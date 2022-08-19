Home Nation

Tej Pratap courts controversy after he takes his brother-in-law to official meeting

The minister was holding a meeting with officers from Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) when Shailesh was also found sitting next to the chairman of BSPCB.

Published: 19th August 2022 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav

Bihar environment and forest minister Tej Pratap Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad's maverick son and Bihar environment and forest minister Tej Pratap Yadav has landed in trouble after a picture showing his brother-in-law Shailesh Kumar sitting in an official meeting became public.

Shailesh is the husband of Lalu`s eldest daughter Misa Bharti who is also a Rajya Sabha member.

Tej Pratap was holding a meeting with officers from Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) when Shailesh was also found sitting next to the chairman of BSPCB.

Tej Pratap, who was the health minister when the RJD-led grand alliance was in power from 2025 and 2017, is known for his 'unconventional' methods. But more surprisingly, even his elder brother and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav who is holding the health portfolio also landed in controversy when his close aide and political advisor Sanjay Yadav was also seen along with him in a meeting of the departmental officers.

Sanjay Yadav attended the meeting even when he was not holding any official position. In the departmental meetings, only ministers and officers concerned are allowed to attend the meeting.

Taking a dig at Tej Pratap, state BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said,” RJD is a family party. Serving family selfish interests is its prime duty. Tej Pratap will prove the best minister if the blessing of Shaiesh Bhai continues.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tej Pratap Yadav Shailesh Kumar Misa Bharti
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp