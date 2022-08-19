Tej Pratap courts controversy after he takes his brother-in-law to official meeting

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad's maverick son and Bihar environment and forest minister Tej Pratap Yadav has landed in trouble after a picture showing his brother-in-law Shailesh Kumar sitting in an official meeting became public.

Shailesh is the husband of Lalu`s eldest daughter Misa Bharti who is also a Rajya Sabha member.

Tej Pratap was holding a meeting with officers from Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) when Shailesh was also found sitting next to the chairman of BSPCB.

Tej Pratap, who was the health minister when the RJD-led grand alliance was in power from 2025 and 2017, is known for his 'unconventional' methods. But more surprisingly, even his elder brother and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav who is holding the health portfolio also landed in controversy when his close aide and political advisor Sanjay Yadav was also seen along with him in a meeting of the departmental officers.

Sanjay Yadav attended the meeting even when he was not holding any official position. In the departmental meetings, only ministers and officers concerned are allowed to attend the meeting.

Taking a dig at Tej Pratap, state BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said,” RJD is a family party. Serving family selfish interests is its prime duty. Tej Pratap will prove the best minister if the blessing of Shaiesh Bhai continues.”

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad's maverick son and Bihar environment and forest minister Tej Pratap Yadav has landed in trouble after a picture showing his brother-in-law Shailesh Kumar sitting in an official meeting became public. Shailesh is the husband of Lalu`s eldest daughter Misa Bharti who is also a Rajya Sabha member. Tej Pratap was holding a meeting with officers from Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) when Shailesh was also found sitting next to the chairman of BSPCB. Tej Pratap, who was the health minister when the RJD-led grand alliance was in power from 2025 and 2017, is known for his 'unconventional' methods. But more surprisingly, even his elder brother and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav who is holding the health portfolio also landed in controversy when his close aide and political advisor Sanjay Yadav was also seen along with him in a meeting of the departmental officers. Sanjay Yadav attended the meeting even when he was not holding any official position. In the departmental meetings, only ministers and officers concerned are allowed to attend the meeting. Taking a dig at Tej Pratap, state BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said,” RJD is a family party. Serving family selfish interests is its prime duty. Tej Pratap will prove the best minister if the blessing of Shaiesh Bhai continues.”