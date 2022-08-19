UP boy beaten up by teacher for not paying fees, succumbs in hospital after 8 days

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In an incident similar to the one in Rajasthan's Jalaur, a student of class 3 in Shravasti district of Uttar Pradesh lost his life to the cruelty of teacher who thrashed him badly for not paying the fees. The student died in a hospital in Bahraich on Wednesday.

As per the police sources, the incident took place at Pandit Brahmin Uchchattam Madhyamik School Chaulahi under Sirsiya police station area in Shravasti on August 8.

Shravasti police authorities confirmed the incident saying that a case was lodged in the matter against the teacher under various relevant sections of IPC on the basis of a complaint submitted by the uncle of the 13-year-old victim Brijesh Vishwakarma.

Shravasti's Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind K Maurya said: “The 13-year-old student who was studying in class 3 died in a hospital in Bahraich on August 17. His uncle complained that he was beaten by his school teacher on August 8. Case has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway."

The family of the deceased alleged that the boy was beaten mercilessly by the teacher as his school fees was not deposited.

The sources claimed that teacher Anupam Pathak initially slapped the child for not bringing the fees. The child reportedly kept begging for mercy but the teachers did not stop and thrust himself upon the back of the student and continued to thrash him which led the child to turn unconscious. After sometime when he regained consciousness, the school principal also threatened him of dire consequences if he shared the incident with his parents.

The local sources said that as the child reached home, the family members rushed him to the district hospital where the doctors referred him to Bahriach Medical College owing to his serious condition. The boy succumbed to his injuries after battling for life for eight days.

Victim’s brother Rajesh Vishwakarma said that he had deposited the school fee – Rs 250 per month – online. But the teacher did not know about it, and thrashed his brother. "His hand was fractured and there was internal bleeding which led to his death," Vishwakarma added.

Student's family, along with some local people demonstrated at Bhinga-Sirsia Marg. They were then assured by the police of thorough investigation.

LUCKNOW: In an incident similar to the one in Rajasthan's Jalaur, a student of class 3 in Shravasti district of Uttar Pradesh lost his life to the cruelty of teacher who thrashed him badly for not paying the fees. The student died in a hospital in Bahraich on Wednesday. As per the police sources, the incident took place at Pandit Brahmin Uchchattam Madhyamik School Chaulahi under Sirsiya police station area in Shravasti on August 8. Shravasti police authorities confirmed the incident saying that a case was lodged in the matter against the teacher under various relevant sections of IPC on the basis of a complaint submitted by the uncle of the 13-year-old victim Brijesh Vishwakarma. Shravasti's Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind K Maurya said: “The 13-year-old student who was studying in class 3 died in a hospital in Bahraich on August 17. His uncle complained that he was beaten by his school teacher on August 8. Case has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway." The family of the deceased alleged that the boy was beaten mercilessly by the teacher as his school fees was not deposited. The sources claimed that teacher Anupam Pathak initially slapped the child for not bringing the fees. The child reportedly kept begging for mercy but the teachers did not stop and thrust himself upon the back of the student and continued to thrash him which led the child to turn unconscious. After sometime when he regained consciousness, the school principal also threatened him of dire consequences if he shared the incident with his parents. The local sources said that as the child reached home, the family members rushed him to the district hospital where the doctors referred him to Bahriach Medical College owing to his serious condition. The boy succumbed to his injuries after battling for life for eight days. Victim’s brother Rajesh Vishwakarma said that he had deposited the school fee – Rs 250 per month – online. But the teacher did not know about it, and thrashed his brother. "His hand was fractured and there was internal bleeding which led to his death," Vishwakarma added. Student's family, along with some local people demonstrated at Bhinga-Sirsia Marg. They were then assured by the police of thorough investigation.