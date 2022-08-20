Home Nation

1 dead, another injured in illegal coal mine mishap

Activist Agnes Kharshiing, who has been fighting against illegal coal mining and was once attacked by the mafia, said the incident belies the government’s claim that no illegal mining is taking place.

Published: 20th August 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Coal mine, Coal miners, Mine workers, Labourers, Electricity, Mine fields

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  One person died while another was injured at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya on Thursday. The cause of the tragedy, at Shallang in West Khasi Hills, was not immediately known. 

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police Herbert G Lyngdoh said, “I have sent a team to the site. It’s a remote area. According to the preliminary reports, one dead body has been recovered. The injured was also rescued.”  

Lependro Sangma (34) and Hendid Momin (33), both from Uguri village, were trapped in the mine. Sangma lost his life. Activist Agnes Kharshiing, who has been fighting against illegal coal mining and was also once attacked by the mafia, said the incident belies the government’s claim that no illegal mining is taking place.

“Who is protecting the coal mafia?” Agnes asked. Rat-hole coal mining has been banned by the NGT as well as the Supreme Court. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coal mine mishap Meghalaya illegal coal mine Shallang West Khasi Hills Herbert G Lyngdoh Agnes Kharshiing
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp