1 dead, another injured in illegal coal mine mishap

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: One person died while another was injured at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya on Thursday. The cause of the tragedy, at Shallang in West Khasi Hills, was not immediately known.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police Herbert G Lyngdoh said, “I have sent a team to the site. It’s a remote area. According to the preliminary reports, one dead body has been recovered. The injured was also rescued.”

Lependro Sangma (34) and Hendid Momin (33), both from Uguri village, were trapped in the mine. Sangma lost his life. Activist Agnes Kharshiing, who has been fighting against illegal coal mining and was also once attacked by the mafia, said the incident belies the government’s claim that no illegal mining is taking place.

“Who is protecting the coal mafia?” Agnes asked. Rat-hole coal mining has been banned by the NGT as well as the Supreme Court.

GUWAHATI: One person died while another was injured at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya on Thursday. The cause of the tragedy, at Shallang in West Khasi Hills, was not immediately known. Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police Herbert G Lyngdoh said, “I have sent a team to the site. It’s a remote area. According to the preliminary reports, one dead body has been recovered. The injured was also rescued.” Lependro Sangma (34) and Hendid Momin (33), both from Uguri village, were trapped in the mine. Sangma lost his life. Activist Agnes Kharshiing, who has been fighting against illegal coal mining and was also once attacked by the mafia, said the incident belies the government’s claim that no illegal mining is taking place. “Who is protecting the coal mafia?” Agnes asked. Rat-hole coal mining has been banned by the NGT as well as the Supreme Court.