Bilkis Bano case: 6,000 eminent citizens write to SC against remission of convicts' sentences

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: A number of voluntary organizations on Friday demonstrated against the remission of sentences of 11 convicts for the murder of 14 people and gang-rape of Bilkis Bano in Dahod district in 2002 by the Gujarat government and demanded revocation of the decision.

The protest was announced by Saheli Women’s Resource Centre, a voluntary organization working for the welfare of women, Gujarat Mahila Manch, Ahmedabad Women’s Action Group and All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan, PUCL. At least 60-70 social activists were detained during the demonstration.

Meanwhile, around 6,000 eminent citizens from across India wrote a letter to the Supreme Court against the remission of the sentence. In a signed statement released to the media, civil society groups urged the Supreme Court to “undo this grave miscarriage of justice”.

“On the morning of August 15, 2022, in his Independence Day address to the nation, the Prime Minister of India spoke of women’s rights, dignity, and Nari Shakti. That very afternoon, Bilkis Bano learned that the perpetrators, who killed her family, murdered her three-year-old daughter, gang-raped, and left her to

die, had walked free. No one sent her notice. No one asked how she felt,” a statement from the eminent citizen’s group said.

“The guidelines issued by the Centre to states on a prisoner release policy to coincide with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, clearly states that among the categories of prisoners NOT to be granted special remission are ‘those convicted of rape’. And the remission of these sentences is not only immoral and unconscionable, it violates Gujarat’s existing remission policy…,” the statement added.

Telangana: TRS MLC Kavitha writes to CJI

Ruling TRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday requested Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to intervene in the Gujarat government’s decision to release 11 convicts in the case relating to Bilkis Bano gang-rape and murder of her kin case during the 2002 riots in the western state.

The Telangana ruling party legislator pointed out that the case was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and it was the Special CBI Court that sentenced these convicts

