Home Nation

BJP chief JP Nadda to address two rallies in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap said Nadda will address his first public meeting -- 'Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna ke 75 Varsh' -- at the municipal council ground in Paonta Sahib.

Published: 20th August 2022 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: BJP president JP Nadda will address two public meetings in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour district on Saturday.

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap said Nadda will address his first public meeting -- 'Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna ke 75 Varsh' -- at the municipal council ground in Paonta Sahib at around 11.15 am.

Subsequently, he will address the second public meeting at Chogan Maidan in Nahan at around 2.30 pm, Kashyap said.

Nadda will also visit Nahan Medical College in the evening, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda Himachal Pradesh Sirmour BJP Suresh Kashyap
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp