BJP chief JP Nadda to address two rallies in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour

By PTI

SHIMLA: BJP president JP Nadda will address two public meetings in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour district on Saturday.

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap said Nadda will address his first public meeting -- 'Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna ke 75 Varsh' -- at the municipal council ground in Paonta Sahib at around 11.15 am.

Subsequently, he will address the second public meeting at Chogan Maidan in Nahan at around 2.30 pm, Kashyap said.

Nadda will also visit Nahan Medical College in the evening, he added.

