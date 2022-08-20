Home Nation

CBI raids rice mill owned by TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter

The CBI suspects the property, spread over 10 acres in Bolpur, Birbhum, was part of the proceeds of cattle smuggling allegedly masterminded by Mondal.

Published: 20th August 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal after his arrest by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case, at Bolpur in Birbhum district of Bengal (Photo | PTI )

Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal after his arrest by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case, at Bolpur in Birbhum district of Bengal (File Photo | PTI )

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  A team of CBI sleuths raided a rice mill owned by TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya, and found six expensive vehicles registered in other names. One of the car owners, Prabir Mondal, said he was forced to give up his car, while a contractor, Arup Bhattacharya, alleged he had to pay Rs 10 crore to Mondal to bag a contract for work at the civic body.

The CBI suspects the property, spread over 10 acres in Bolpur, Birbhum, was part of the proceeds of cattle smuggling allegedly masterminded by Mondal. “Mondal purchased two rice mills in his daughter’s name and converted it to one unit. There are allegations that the previous owners were forced to sell their mills. We are probing the source of funds used to buy the mills,’’ a CBI official said.

Officials say Mondal is not cooperating. “We are preparing to question Sukanya as fixed deposits of `16.97 crore were found in her name and of other relatives,’’ said an officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI rice mill TMC leader Anubrata Mondal Anubrata Mondal’s daughter
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp