CBI raids rice mill owned by TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A team of CBI sleuths raided a rice mill owned by TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya, and found six expensive vehicles registered in other names. One of the car owners, Prabir Mondal, said he was forced to give up his car, while a contractor, Arup Bhattacharya, alleged he had to pay Rs 10 crore to Mondal to bag a contract for work at the civic body.

The CBI suspects the property, spread over 10 acres in Bolpur, Birbhum, was part of the proceeds of cattle smuggling allegedly masterminded by Mondal. “Mondal purchased two rice mills in his daughter’s name and converted it to one unit. There are allegations that the previous owners were forced to sell their mills. We are probing the source of funds used to buy the mills,’’ a CBI official said.

Officials say Mondal is not cooperating. “We are preparing to question Sukanya as fixed deposits of `16.97 crore were found in her name and of other relatives,’’ said an officer.

