CBI seized my computer, phone: Sisodia after raid at residence

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, whose house was raided on Friday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22, said the agency seized his computer and mobile phone after several hours of search and also took away some files.

He asserted that he did not commit any wrong and was not scared by the CBI and its raid.

"The CBI team reached in the morning and searched the whole house. My family and myself extended them full cooperation. They seized my computer and mobile phone. They also took away some files," he told reporters after the raid that lasted several hours.

Sisodia alleged that the Centre was misusing the agency to stop the Arvind Kejriwal government from "doing good work" in Delhi.

He said that CBI officials behaved well during the raid.

Meanwhile, reports quoted Sisodia as saying, “we are honest people and have been working honestly have done nothing wrong.” He further said, the AAP government constructed schools and hospitals and with people’s blessings, “the Central govt can use CBI as much as they want but school and hospital work will keep going on.”

"We have done nothing wrong did no corruption therefore not afraid. CBI is being misused,” he said.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, whose house was raided on Friday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22, said the agency seized his computer and mobile phone after several hours of search and also took away some files. He asserted that he did not commit any wrong and was not scared by the CBI and its raid. "The CBI team reached in the morning and searched the whole house. My family and myself extended them full cooperation. They seized my computer and mobile phone. They also took away some files," he told reporters after the raid that lasted several hours. Sisodia alleged that the Centre was misusing the agency to stop the Arvind Kejriwal government from "doing good work" in Delhi. He said that CBI officials behaved well during the raid. Meanwhile, reports quoted Sisodia as saying, “we are honest people and have been working honestly have done nothing wrong.” He further said, the AAP government constructed schools and hospitals and with people’s blessings, “the Central govt can use CBI as much as they want but school and hospital work will keep going on.” "We have done nothing wrong did no corruption therefore not afraid. CBI is being misused,” he said.