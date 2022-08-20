Chhattisgarh government launches green drive on Janmashtami

Home Nation

The government has earmarked a minimum of one acre in each urban municipal body to begin the environment-friendly initiative on the plantation of select venerated trees having traditional values.

By Ejaz Kaiser
RAIPUR:  The Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh on Friday invoked the sentiment associated with Lord Krishna on Janmashtami, and launched a drive on tree plantation. The campaign, called ‘Krishna Kunj’, was launched in all urban areas of the state. 

The government has earmarked a minimum of one acre in each urban municipal body to begin the environment-friendly initiative on the plantation of select venerated trees having traditional values.

With works continuing on the state’s ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ (the route undertaken by Lord Ram’s 14 years of exile in Chhattisgarh) and evolving as key religious tourism, the Congress government is now going ahead to create ‘Krishna Kunj’ land where trees like Banyan, Peepal, Neem, Burflower (Kadam), Babul, mulberry, custard apple among others will be planted in all urban areas.

“India has an ancient tradition of worshipping trees like Banyan, Peepal, Neem, Kadam and others that have gained a significant space in our cultural history as they remain beneficial to mankind. Their existence is now endangered in the name of development of urban areas and if such a tendency persists, our future generations would be unaware of the cultural values of these plants”, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said.

