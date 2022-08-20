Chief CISC Air Marshal BM Krishna and team visit Ladakh to study integration of three armed forces

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A delegation of officers under the leadership of the Chief CISC Air Marshal BM Krishna on 19 August visited the Ladakh-based Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army to study the integration of the armed forces. A study and analysis of the various models are being worked out with an aim to integrate all three forces and synergise them for modern warfare.

Talking about the visit, Fire and Fury Corps tweeted, “Air Marshal BR Krishna, CISC along with a team of 11 officers and scientists visited Fire and Fury Corps to study integration in various domains.”

Air Marshal Krishna is head of the Integrated Defence Staff as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee. It is a point organisation of the Ministry of Defence for joint manship integrating the policy, doctrine, war fighting and procurement.

The Fire and Fury Corps (14 Corps) is a strategic Corps of the Indian Army under the Northern Command which has the areas of Line of Control and Line of Actual Control under its areas of responsibility. The ongoing standoff with China in Eastern Ladakh falls under this Corps which is headed by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta. It is the 14 Corps Commander who heads the Indian delegation during the Corps Commanders' talks with China on disengagement.

Air Marshal Krishna is on a visit to the headquarters of the Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps in Ladakh to study integration in various domains. India is reorganising its Armed Forces on the pattern of theatre commands which China and the US also have.

