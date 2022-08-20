Home Nation

Chief CISC Air Marshal BM Krishna and team visit Ladakh to study integration of three armed forces

A study and analysis of the various models is being worked out with an aim to integrate all three forces and synergise them for modern warfare.

Published: 20th August 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A delegation of officers under the leadership of the Chief CISC Air Marshal BM Krishna on 19 August visited the Ladakh-based Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army to study the integration of the armed forces. A study and analysis of the various models are being worked out with an aim to integrate all three forces and synergise them for modern warfare.

Talking about the visit, Fire and Fury Corps tweeted, “Air Marshal BR Krishna, CISC along with a team of 11 officers and scientists visited Fire and Fury Corps to study integration in various domains.”
Air Marshal Krishna is head of the Integrated Defence Staff as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee. It is a point organisation of the Ministry of Defence for joint manship integrating the policy, doctrine, war fighting and procurement.

The Fire and Fury Corps (14 Corps) is a strategic Corps of the Indian Army under the Northern Command which has the areas of Line of Control and Line of Actual Control under its areas of responsibility. The ongoing standoff with China in Eastern Ladakh falls under this Corps which is headed by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta. It is the 14 Corps Commander who heads the Indian delegation during the Corps Commanders' talks with China on disengagement.

Air Marshal Krishna is on a visit to the headquarters of the Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps in Ladakh to study integration in various domains. India is reorganising its Armed Forces on the pattern of theatre commands which China and the US also have. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Army intergration Chief CISC Air Marshal Ladakh Indian Army three forces
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp