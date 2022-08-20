Home Nation

Cocaine worth Rs 5 crore seized from woman passenger at Mumbai airport

The woman had arrived in Mumbai on Friday from Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines flight, the customs department said in a tweet.

Published: 20th August 2022 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AFP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Customs department has recovered 500 grams of cocaine worth Rs 5 crore from a woman passenger, who arrived at the city international airport from Ethiopia, following which she was arrested, officials said.

The woman had arrived in Mumbai on Friday from Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines flight, the customs department said in a tweet.

"The woman identified as Sierra Leonean was placed under arrest after the recovery of the drug," it said. The drug was found concealed in her purse, it added in the tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Customs Cocaine Ethiopia
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp