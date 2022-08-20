Home Nation

'Current Maharashtra CM doesn't sit at home': Fadnavis' swipe at Uddhav

He also said the alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will win the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.

Published: 20th August 2022 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis speaks as Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde looks on during a press conference, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a veiled swipe at Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the current chief minister does not sit at home but tours the state and meets people.

He also said the alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will win the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.

Thackeray was often accused by the BJP of not stepping out of Mumbai during his tenure as the chief minister (November 2019- June 2022) and mostly using his residence for meetings.

Fadnavis said MLA Ashish Shelar was asked to take up the post of Mumbai BJP to ensure victory in the BMC polls and exuded confidence the latter will win the "match".

"When the BMC polls took place last time with Shelar was Mumbai BJP president, the party won 82 seats (in the 227-member civic body in 2017).

We were ready to install our mayor but took two steps back for our ally (Shiv Sena) and allowed them to have their mayor.

This time the mayor will be from the BJP-Sena alliance," the Deputy CM said told a 'karyakarta melava' (party worker's convention) here.

He went on to underline that the real Shiv Sena, which was following the ideology of its late founder Bal Thackeray, was the one led by CM Shinde.

Fadnavis said the previous BJP-led government (between 2014 and 2019) began investing Rs 3 lakh crore in the metropolis and surrounding areas through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and this was possible due to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Accusing the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government of not doing anything to take the Dharavi redevelopment project forward, Fadnavis said the new dispensation under Shinde will remove all hurdles in the next three months and realise the dream of giving residents of one of the densest urban sprawls in the world their rightful homes.

"Corruption has gripped the BMC. Of late, Kiritji (former MP Kirit Somaiya) and others have exposed several irregularities. We have seen how the money of citizens has reached the vaults of some people. Every year, we see potholed roads, water-logging, and civic projects continue to linger for years," he alleged.

"These are not projects but milch cows for some people to have 'malai' (clotted cream, but used to signify bribes, kickbacks, a commission in political parlance). During COVID, they (those ruling BMC) were not concerned about people but how they could get benefited. Every day, new firms used to be formed, which would decide what needs to be purchased and bag a civic order," the senior BJP leader further alleged.

Fadnavis said it was the responsibility of the alliance to ensure the dream of Bal Thackeray for Mumbai is realised, as those who came to power taking the latter's name turned "self-centric" and crushed that dream by ignoring the common Mumbaikar.

He said in the run-up to the civic polls, certain segments will raise "emotional" issues and claim that there was a ploy to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra.

"I request them to at least change the dialogue. For how long will you survive on that same dialogue," Fadnavis said in an apparent swipe at the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Sena.

"The other dialogue they say is 'Mumbai will not bow down before Delhi'. Mumbai is the financial capital and Delhi is the political capital. When any CM from Maharashtra goes to Delhi, they will say he is bowing to 'Delhishwars'," he said.

Delhi is the capital of the country and one has to go there, or else how would state projects be completed, Fadnavis questioned.

Without naming Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leader said "you went to Delhi, not in the interest of Maharashtra but to bow before Congress president Sonia Gandhi".

"I would like to say, yes, Mumbai will not bow down before Delhi but in the interest of Mumbaikars, if the CM and I have to go to Delhi many times, we will go," Fadnavis added.

He said Janmashtami was celebrated with full pomp and fervour on Friday and assured that under the Eknath Shinde dispensation, festivals like Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Shiv Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti etc will be celebrated across the state with similar gusto.

"Now, the CM will not sit at home and nor will he allow you to remain at home," he said, taking a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Devendra Fadnavis Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena BJP
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp