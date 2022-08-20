Home Nation

Day after CBI raid, Sisodia says 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be Modi vs Kejriwal fight

"I want to thank the CBI for not causing any inconvenience to my family. They are good officers but they have orders from above to carry out raids," he said during a media briefing.

Published: 20th August 2022 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Express photo by Shekhar Yadav)

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Express photo by Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  A day after the CBI raided his residence, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a battle between Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, he alleged, was using all means to scare the AAP supremo.

Noting that the Delhi excise policy was implemented with complete transparency and there was no scam, Sisodia said they want to stop Arvind Kejriwal whose work on education and health is being talked about in the world.

The CBI on Friday morning carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna apart from 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy, officials said.

"I want to thank the CBI for not causing any inconvenience to my family. They are good officers but they have orders from above to carry out raids," he said during a media briefing.

ALSO READ: Delhi Congress holds protest, demands Sisodia's resignation

Sisodia claimed that they were being targeted because their worry is Arvind Kejriwal who has gained the love of the people of this country and has emerged as a "national option''.

"They are not concerned about any scam in the excise policy. They are scared of Kejriwal who has gained the love of the people, especially after the party's victory in Punjab assembly elections."

"They want to stop the good work being done in education and health sectors. They first arrested Satyendar Jain who was holding the charge of the health portfolio and I will also be arrested in the next couple of days," he claimed.

Sisodia termed the Excise Policy 2021-22 as the "best policy", and said there was "no wrongdoing" in its implementation but a conspiracy to scare Kejriwal.

"This is not befitting of a prime minister who has got the people's mandate. The difference between Kejriwal and Modi is that the former thinks about poor people and the latter thinks about his select friends."

ALSO READ: After CBI raid at Sisodia house, Delhi Lt Governor Saxena transfers 12 IAS officers

"Kejriwal appreciates those who do good work but Modi only dreams of making state governments fall and using central agencies like CBI and ED to target those who are doing good," he said.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena last month recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter. Sisodia had also demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the policy.

Talking about the front page New York Times article about Delhi's education Model, he said it was due to the hard work of teachers here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2024 Lok Sabha Polls Arvind Kejriwal Narendra Modi aap CBI raids
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp