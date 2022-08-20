Home Nation

Farmers end 75-hour stir in UP, hand over charter of demands to Lakhimpir Kheri DM

Protesting farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo| Twitter/ANI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The 75-hour farmers' agitation seeking the removal of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni and involving other demands ended with the protesting farmers handing over their charter of demands to top district administrators in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday.

The farmers, belonging to 31 different orgainsations including Rakesh Tikait's Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), had converged in Lakhimpur Kheri under the aegis of Samyukt Kisan Morcha to hold a 75-hour protest demanding the removal of the Minister of State, a law guaranteeing Minimum Selling Price, and release of the farmers lodged in jail in connection with the lynching of three persons in Kheri during last year's violence.

Addressing the farmers, Rakesh Tikait said the future course of action by Samyukta Kisan Morcha would be decided during a meeting in Delhi proposed to be held on September 6.

As per sources, during the day, Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh arrived at the dharna site along with other officials and received a charter of demands by the farmers.

The sources added that the protesting farmers agreed to end their stir after the DM assured them that a meeting at the government level would be arranged in the first week of September to discuss their demands. The farmers carried on their protest for 75 hours.

The agitation had started with the arrival of farmers from various states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Delhi on Wednesday night itself.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had organised the dharna at Rajapur Mandi Samiti in Lakhimpur city in support of its various demands.

