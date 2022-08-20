Home Nation

In poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, BJP promises ST status for Hatti community

Himachal Pradesh is slated to go to the polls later this year, along with Gujarat. Both the states are being currently ruled by BJP. 

BJP president JP Nadda

SIRMAUR (Himachal Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Saturday assured that the Centre is considering for inclusion of the Hatti community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in the state and a decision would soon be taken over this.

"Several years have passed but no one took initiative to grant ST status to Hatti community but our government is considering for inclusion of the Hatti community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in the state and a decision would soon be taken over this," he said.

He also reiterated the Centre's commitment towards making India 'Aatmanirbhar' and said that there is a need to make Himachal Pradesh, which is set to go to polls this year, also self-reliant.

"Today over 200 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered. We also provided vaccines to other countries for free. I congratulate CM Jairam Thakur as Himachal came first in both first and second dose administrations. We've come to power for 'Seva'," Nadda said.

"If we turn Himachal 'Aatmanirbhar', the nation will turn 'Aatmanirbhar', Satyagraha is now self-introspection, to fulfil our responsibilities," Nadda said at the Paonta Sahib.

Referring to the Atal tunnel, Nadda said its foundation was laid in 2002 by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "We lost our government in 2004 and uptill 2014, out of the 10-kms merely 1300mtrs were constructed."

"PM Narendra Modi fulfilled the dream of Vajpayee and its work was completed in six years. Today the tunnel is a key facilitator for the defence sector," he asserted.

Nadda is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. He deliberated on the strategy with the leaders of the state unit for the upcoming Assembly elections to be held later this year.

"I am on a very emotional two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh. I will get the opportunity to visit Nahan where I worked for the organization in my youth. I will get to relive the moments with old companions," Nadda's tweet read in Hindi.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday, while citing the instances of breach of jinx in the results of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, said that the BJP will change the trend of alternative governments in the hill state and form the government again this year.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur had said, "Uttarakhand is our neighbouring state which went to polls recently. No government was repeated in the state since its formation, but history was changed.

The same was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh. Haryana was a state where we faced difficulties in saving our deposits earlier. Manohar Lal Khattar is leading the government since 2014 there. Elections are due here and we will change the trend too."

