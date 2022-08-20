Home Nation

India set to strengthen infra at 'ghost villages' near LAC to reverse migration 

A senior government official said that in eastern Ladakh, villages are located far from the LAC. At many places, people have migrated to cities in other regions seeking livelihood.

Published: 20th August 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Sumit Kumar Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: ‘Ghost villages’ the areas deserted by villagers along the Line of Actual Control with China will soon see a reverse migration with Indian forces strengthening infrastructure in the region. The move comes in the backdrop of China developing model villages following the 2020 Galwan conflict and the prolonged border standoff.

Officials say there are over 500 ‘ghost villages’ along the LAC. These villages are abandoned or have a sparse population with limited connectivity. Indian authorities have started approaching residents of these hundreds of villages along the border to return, promising basic amenities such as health facilities and education.

Villagers along border areas are the second line of defence after the Army or the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. The government now plans to rebuild these areas with offers of hill-centric livelihood and tourism opportunities.

A senior government official said that in eastern Ladakh, villages are located far from the LAC. At many places, people have migrated to cities in other regions seeking livelihood. In Himachal Pradesh, such villages have not witnessed a reverse migration. The villagers have settled in lower hills or have gone further down towards the plains.

However, in Uttarakhand, large-scale reverse migration has taken place with people returning to their villages after tourism prospects brightened up. In Sikkim and eastern Arunachal Pradesh, there is no reverse migration due to the lack of basic amenities.

Major General Ashok Kumar, VSM (Rtd) says the Army and border forces have to work in close coordination with local government authorities for the creation of model habitats with medical and education facilities in these ‘ghost villages.’

“Adequate infrastructure has to be in place to create tourism opportunities. Plus other facilities should be extended for the local population to enable them to re-start living in those villages. States have to facilitate the availability of land for various activities,” said the former Army officer.

China has built around 680 Xiaokang, which they call “well-off” villages across the borders. These are meant for military use as well as the second line of civilian resistance. The authorities have planned the construction of housing and tourist centres, roads and the provisioning of decentralized renewable energy, direct-to-home access for Doordarshan and educational channels as well as means for employment.

“All villages will have at least one primary school. Residential quarters will be built for teachers within the school campus,” said an officer. The Union Home Ministry also plans to chip in with various schemes under ‘Vibrant Village Programme’ along the LAC. A detailed project report has been prepared, sources said. To meet expenses for redevelopment, the ministry’s allocation for border management has been increased by nearly 43% from Rs 1921.39 crore to Rs 2517.02 crore in the annual budget for 2022-23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Line of Actual Control China Galwan Border Standoff Ghost Villages abandoned
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp