India, Singapore hold 16th round of Foreign Office consultations, reiterate strengthening multi-faceted relations

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India and Singapore held the 16th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) on Friday in which both countries reiterated their commitment to further strengthen multi-faceted relations and deepening of strategic partnership.

The 16th FOCs were held in Singapore on Friday and were co-chaired by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, India and Albert Chua, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore.

"Productive and forward-looking discussions to further strengthen the strategic partnership at the 16th Foreign Office Consultation today led by Secretary(East) @AmbSaurabhKumar and Permanent Secretary Mr Albert Chua, " the High Commission of India in Singapore tweeted.

