Home Nation

Jharkhand MLAs asked to remain in Ranchi ahead of EC verdict on Hemant Soren's office of profit case

The Congress is said to have directed its MLAs not to leave Jharkhand till Aug. 24, asking them to ensure that they reach the state capital within five hours in case of any crisis-like situation.

Published: 20th August 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  In the wake of the Election Commission of India (ECI) keeping its verdict reserved in the office of profit case against CM Hemant Soren, the ruling alliance in Jharkhand is learnt to have put its MLAs in alert mode. Congress is said to have directed its MLAs not to leave Jharkhand till Aug. 24, asking them to ensure that they reach the state capital within five hours in case of any crisis-like situation.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto and another JMM MLA Niral Purty cancelled their visit to Canada for attending a Commonwealth Programme. This has also sparked speculation. Sources in the ruling alliance informed that a meeting of UPA MLAs has been called on Saturday to chalk out a strategy to deal with any possible crisis which may arise in case EC gives its verdict against CM Hemant Soren.

The ECI on August 12 concluded the hearing of the case and the verdict is likely to come any time now. Sources claimed that the leaders in the ruling alliance are panicking after EC kept its verdict reserved.
“A strategy has to be chalked out in advance to deal with the possible crisis which may arise. All MLAs from Congress, JMM and RJD have been asked to attend a meeting slated to be held at 11:00 am on Saturday,” said a Congress party worker.

Congress legislative party leader Alamgir Alam, however, called it baseless speculation. “It is nothing new as we have been calling such meetings in the past as well,” Alam added that whatever the EC verdict, numbers will remain with UPA.

JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya also called it a rumour spread by BJP. “After Dec. 29, 2019, BJP has been trying to topple this government, ‘’ he said. State Congress chief Rajesh Thakur said efforts being made by BJP to destabilise the Hemant Soren movement will not work.

The UPA has 50 MLAs (30 from JMM, 18 from Congress, 1 from CPI (ML) and 1 from NCP), while the opposition has 30 MLAs (26 BJP, 2 AJSU and 2 Independents) with them in the 81-member Assembly. One needs the support of 41 MLAs to form a government in Jharkhand.

UPA calls MLAs’ meeting today

A meeting of UPA MLAs has been called on Saturday to draw a strategy to deal with any possible crisis that may arise in case the Election Commission of India gives its verdict against CM Hemant Soren, sources said. The ECI concluded the hearing of the case on Aug. 12 and the verdict is likely to come any time now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hemant Soren EC verdict Jharkhand Jharkhand MLAs
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp