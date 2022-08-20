Jharkhand MLAs asked to remain in Ranchi ahead of EC verdict on Hemant Soren's office of profit case

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In the wake of the Election Commission of India (ECI) keeping its verdict reserved in the office of profit case against CM Hemant Soren, the ruling alliance in Jharkhand is learnt to have put its MLAs in alert mode. Congress is said to have directed its MLAs not to leave Jharkhand till Aug. 24, asking them to ensure that they reach the state capital within five hours in case of any crisis-like situation.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto and another JMM MLA Niral Purty cancelled their visit to Canada for attending a Commonwealth Programme. This has also sparked speculation. Sources in the ruling alliance informed that a meeting of UPA MLAs has been called on Saturday to chalk out a strategy to deal with any possible crisis which may arise in case EC gives its verdict against CM Hemant Soren.

The ECI on August 12 concluded the hearing of the case and the verdict is likely to come any time now. Sources claimed that the leaders in the ruling alliance are panicking after EC kept its verdict reserved.

“A strategy has to be chalked out in advance to deal with the possible crisis which may arise. All MLAs from Congress, JMM and RJD have been asked to attend a meeting slated to be held at 11:00 am on Saturday,” said a Congress party worker.

Congress legislative party leader Alamgir Alam, however, called it baseless speculation. “It is nothing new as we have been calling such meetings in the past as well,” Alam added that whatever the EC verdict, numbers will remain with UPA.

JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya also called it a rumour spread by BJP. “After Dec. 29, 2019, BJP has been trying to topple this government, ‘’ he said. State Congress chief Rajesh Thakur said efforts being made by BJP to destabilise the Hemant Soren movement will not work.

The UPA has 50 MLAs (30 from JMM, 18 from Congress, 1 from CPI (ML) and 1 from NCP), while the opposition has 30 MLAs (26 BJP, 2 AJSU and 2 Independents) with them in the 81-member Assembly. One needs the support of 41 MLAs to form a government in Jharkhand.

UPA calls MLAs’ meeting today

A meeting of UPA MLAs has been called on Saturday to draw a strategy to deal with any possible crisis that may arise in case the Election Commission of India gives its verdict against CM Hemant Soren, sources said. The ECI concluded the hearing of the case on Aug. 12 and the verdict is likely to come any time now.

