Home Nation

J&K: Pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine resumes after being suspended overnight amid rains

Over 1,500 devotees were allowed to resume the journey on the old track around 6.30 am from Darshani Dodi in Katra, the base camp for the yatra.

Published: 20th August 2022 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

Mata Vaishno Devi shrine (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The yatra to the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district resumed on Saturday morning after remaining temporarily suspended overnight following heavy rains, officials said.

Over 1,500 devotees were allowed to resume the journey on the old track around 6.30 am from Darshani Dodi in Katra, the base camp for the yatra, they said.

However, the Himkoti (battery car) track which is also known as the new track, is still closed due to ongoing clearance operation, even as the helicopter service remained suspended due to bad weather, officials said.

The pilgrimage was temporarily suspended Friday evening following heavy rains in the Trikuta hills.

Thousands of pilgrims were present at the shrine when it started raining heavily around 6 pm and continued till midnight.

Several videos shared on social media show flood-like situations on the Vaishno Devi track.

Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg said there was no report of any casualty or damage due to the heavy rainfall.

"We have reached as per our scheduled programme and are eagerly waiting to have darshan at the shrine," Kumar Yogesh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, said while waiting in a queue for the yatra.

Delhi-resident Rita (45) said she heard about heavy rains at the shrine but still responded to 'Mata's' call.

We are shortly leaving for the Bhawan to seek her blessings, she said. Many pilgrims, however, were disappointed to return to the base camp without 'darshan' amid heavy rains.

"We were asked to return to the base camp by the security personnel. We are staying back to complete our yatra," Joginder Singh, a resident of Haryana, said.

He said panic had gripped the pilgrims after watching the water gushing down the hill but the shrine board management worked overtime for their safety.

The shrine board stopped the upward movement of the yatra from Katra late Friday evening as a precautionary measure in the interest of the safety of the pilgrims.

It also accorded priority to yatris, who were holed up in the Bhawan area, to come down towards Sanjichhat and then Katra under the close watch of Shrine Board staff, police and CRPF officials. Disaster Management teams and medical units have also been kept on alert to respond to any emergency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mata Vaishno Devi Jammu and Kashmir Pilgrimage Jammu and Kashmir rains
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp