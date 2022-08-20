Home Nation

Maharashtra government mulls lifting restriction on CBI probes

The CBI is governed by the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (DPSEA). This law makes the CBI a special wing of the Delhi Police and thus its original jurisdiction is limited to Delhi

Published: 20th August 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra is likely to lift restrictions on the Central Bureau Of Investigations (CBI)  probes in the state. The previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government had imposed restrictions on the CBI, which required the central agency to seek the state government’s approval to initiate a probe.

According to sources, Chief minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had a series of meetings over lifting restrictions on the central agency. The Maha Vikas Aghadi move had come a day after the CBI registered an FIR in the TRP scam, allegedly involving a television news channel.

The Mumbai Police, which registered the case on October 8, 2020 was conducting a probe into the matter. The CBI on Tuesday took over the investigation based on an FIR filed in Uttar Pradesh. According to the sources, the restriction is expected to be lifted soon by the new government in a cabinet meeting.

There are at least seven states at present which have withdrawn general consent to the CBI, requiring the agency to seek case-specific permission. These states include Mizoram, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Jharkhand. Most of these states are Opposition-ruled states

The CBI is governed by the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (DPSEA). This law makes the CBI a special wing of the Delhi Police and thus its original jurisdiction is limited to Delhi. Therefore, the consent of the state is very crucial to carry out the probe. Some states have given natural consent while reserved rights with them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Shinde-Fadnavis CBI Probe Lifting restrictions Maha Vikas Aghadi TRP scam
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp