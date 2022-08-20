Home Nation

Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled again in Bengaluru

A fringe outfit Jai Shri Ram Sena had lodged a complaint against the comedian and the organiser.

Published: 20th August 2022 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

comedian Munawar Faruqui

Comedian Munawar Faruqui (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru police has once again denied permission to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show 'Dongri to nowhere' here, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

The event was cancelled as the organisers had not taken permission to organise it in the city, police said.

A fringe outfit Jai Shri Ram Sena had lodged a complaint against the comedian and the organisers with Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy.

In its complaint, the outfit alleged that Faruqui has hurt Hindu sentiments in his shows by making insulting remarks against Lord Ram and goddess Sita.

The comedian was denied permission to perform here in November 2021 on the same ground.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munawar Faruqui Dongri to nowhere
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp