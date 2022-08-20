Home Nation

Rajpath development complete; 3-km avenue ready for opening

Rajpath is out of bounds for people since it was closed in February. The project was supposed to be completed by December 2021.

Published: 20th August 2022 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The wait for the opening of refurbished Central Vista known as Rajpath is finally over. According to the officials, redevelopment work along the nearly three-km-long avenue is complete and it will be inaugurated anytime soon. 

However, the Central government is yet to finalise the date for its inaugural ceremony, said, officials.
In July, during an interaction with media persons, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that redevelopment of the stretch starting from Vijay Chowk to India Gate would be completed in about two weeks however the deadline was extended as final touches were being given to underpasses, planned for safe and unhindered movement of walkers.

The Central Vista redevelopment plan includes the construction of a new triangular parliament building, vice president enclave, and common central secretariat buildings 1, 2 & 3. Rajpath is out of bounds for people since it was closed in February. The project was supposed to be completed by December 2021.

Crushed brick walkways along both sides of the boulevard have been replaced with sandstone pavements. Besides, an amphitheatre and 16 food stalls, and low-level bridges over refurbished water channels have been developed. Sprawling lawns spreading over nearly 100 acres now have improved public amenities.

The officials further informed that four underpasses have been created to facilitate pedestrians and space to accommodate approximately 1,000 cars is being made available. The construction work of the new parliament house has already been expedited to meet the deadline so that the upcoming winter session can be held in the building.

